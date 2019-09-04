W Krakowie dziewczynka przyszła na świat 56 dni po śmierci matki. Czuwali nad nią lekarze trzech oddziałów

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BRNO (Reuters) - When a helicopter rushed an unconscious Czech woman who had suffered a severe stroke to hospital in April, her chances of survival were slim - and those of the fetus she had carried in her womb for 15 weeks little better.
And yet, on Aug. 15, against all odds, a healthy baby girl was born by cesarean section - weighing 2.13 kg (4.7 lb) and measuring 42 cm (16.5 inches) - to her brain-dead mother, setting a new record in the process, Brno’s University Hospital said on Monday.
-
-
Cud medycyny to by był gdyby to dziecko było całkowicie zdrowe. Ale prawda jest taka, że taki wcześniak to jest niestety obywatel wymagający praktycznie do końca życia intensywnej rehabilitacji. W żadnym artykule na ten temat lekarze nie wypowiadają się jakoś szczególnie entuzjastycznie o stanie dziecka. Oby było jak najzdrowsze, jednak pisanie o cudzie to lekka przesada
-
Aby ocenić zaloguj się lub zarejestrujX
yaspiman
Oceniono 27 razy 27
to ludzie dokonują cudów. warto o tym pamietać.