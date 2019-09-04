W Krakowie dziewczynka przyszła na świat 56 dni po śmierci matki. Czuwali nad nią lekarze trzech oddziałów

Przyszła na świat 56 dni po śmierci matki. Czuwali nad nią lekarze trzech oddziałów

Cud medycyny wydarzył się w Krakowie. W tamtejszym Szpitalu Uniwersyteckim na świat przyszła dziewczynka, która przez 56 dni rozwijała się w ciele martwej już matki. Dziecko opuściło już szpital.
W Krakowie przyszła na świat dziewczynka, której matka od 56 dni nie żyła. Zdjęcie ilustracyjne

Fot. Wojciech Habdas / Agencja Gazeta / Zdjęcie ilustracyjne

Dziewczynka urodziła się kilka miesięcy temu w krakowskim Szpitalu Uniwersyteckim jednak informacje o jej narodzinach podano dopiero teraz. Jej matka trafiła do szpitala w 21. tygodniu ciąży. Okazało się, że doszło do śmierci mózgu. Lekarze zdecydowali się jednak utrzymywać funkcje życiowe kobiety, aby dziecko jak najdłużej mogło się rozwijać w łonie matki.

Kraków. Lekarze i rodzina wspólnie walczyli o życie dziewczynki

W podtrzymywanie funkcji życiowych matki zaangażowane były trzy oddziały: intensywnej terapii, położniczy i neonatologiczny, a także rodzina.

- Dziadkowie śpiewali kołysanki, bodźcie głosowe były dostarczane w odpowiedniej ilości - powiedział prof. Ryszard Lauterbach, kierownik Oddziału Neonatologii, w rozmowie z TVN 24. - Czytali książki, zachowywali się w taki sposób, jakby pacjentka żyła i była w pełnym kontakcie - dodał dr Wojciech Serednicki z Centrum Urazowego Medycyny Ratunkowej i Katastrof.

Dziecko przez kilka miesięcy przebywało w szpitalu

Po 56 dniach od śmierci matki lekarze musieli jednak przeprowadzić cesarskie cięcie. Dziewczynka po urodzeniu ważyła 1250 gramów. Przez kolejne miesiące dziecko przebywało pod opieką lekarzy. Niedawno opuściło szpital.

- Daj boże, że będzie się rozwijać w sposób właściwy i będzie szczęśliwą osobą, mimo że tak wcześnie straciła mamę - powiedział dr Wojciech Serednicki.

Komentarze (50)
  • yaspiman

    Oceniono 27 razy 27

    to ludzie dokonują cudów. warto o tym pamietać.

  • wierny_nie_poddany

    Oceniono 22 razy 18

    To wspaniałe osiągnięcie lekarzy, żaden cud.
    Cudem będzie jeśli jakiś bydlak typu Jędraszewski, albo inny Oko nie odmówi jej prawa do normalnego życia.

  • noda

    Oceniono 8 razy 8

    Czechy: Orzekli śmierć mózgu 27-latki. Po 117 dniach na świat przyszło jej dziecko. Medyczny rekord

    zdrowie.gazeta.pI/Zdrowie/7,101580,25151539,kobieta-urodzila-dziecko-po-117-dniach-od-smierci-jej-mozgu.html

  • rudi46

    Oceniono 7 razy 7

    Podobna historia miala miejsce w Szpitalu Klinicznym Uniwersytetu w Erlangen matka po wypadku samochodowym byla utrzymywana aparatura a dziecko zyje

  • aus

    Oceniono 4 razy 4

    Daj Boze....

  • secondradoslaw

    Oceniono 6 razy 4

    BRNO (Reuters) - When a helicopter rushed an unconscious Czech woman who had suffered a severe stroke to hospital in April, her chances of survival were slim - and those of the fetus she had carried in her womb for 15 weeks little better.

    And yet, on Aug. 15, against all odds, a healthy baby girl was born by cesarean section - weighing 2.13 kg (4.7 lb) and measuring 42 cm (16.5 inches) - to her brain-dead mother, setting a new record in the process, Brno’s University Hospital said on Monday.

  • icozezeszkocji

    Oceniono 18 razy 2

    Cud medycyny to by był gdyby to dziecko było całkowicie zdrowe. Ale prawda jest taka, że taki wcześniak to jest niestety obywatel wymagający praktycznie do końca życia intensywnej rehabilitacji. W żadnym artykule na ten temat lekarze nie wypowiadają się jakoś szczególnie entuzjastycznie o stanie dziecka. Oby było jak najzdrowsze, jednak pisanie o cudzie to lekka przesada

  • katja.katja

    Oceniono 3 razy 1

    Biedne dziecko. Lekarze bardzo oszczędnie wypowiadają się o jej stanie zdrowia, a to nie rokuje dobrze. Przypominam, że dzieci-warzywa też są w końcu wypisywane ze szpitala do domu i nie świadczy to o zdrowiu. W dodatku na starcie osierocone przez matkę.

