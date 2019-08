Tragiczna burza w Tatrach. Rażony piorunem czeski turysta spadł kilkaset metrów w przepaść

secondradoslaw godzinę temu Oceniono 9 razy -3

3 lessons learned from climbing Mount Giewont:



• Make sure you’re not standing at the top during a thunderstorm!

• Do not climb Mount Giewont if you are afraid of heights!

• Wear the proper hiking gear. Tennis shoes do not count! The trail is rocky and slippery in many places