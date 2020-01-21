Dania. Homoseksualiści będą mogli być krwiodawcami. Ministerstwo zdrowia zmienia przepisy

Dania zmienia prawo dotyczące krwiodawstwa. Od marca 2020 roku do programu oddawania krwi będą mogli dołączyć homoseksualni i biseksualni mężczyźni.
Dania. Homoseksualni mężczyźni będą mogli oddawać krew (zdjęcie ilustracyjne)

Fot. unsplash.com (zdjęcie ilustracyjne)

Homoseksualni i biseksualni mężczyźni nie mogą oddawać krwi w Danii ze względu na przepisy z 1988 roku. Prawo wprowadzone ponad 30 lat temu było odpowiedzią na wzrost zachorowań na AIDS oraz niską wiarygodność testów, które mogłyby potwierdzić, czy dawca krwi jest nosicielem wirusa HIV. Podobne przepisy obowiązują lub obowiązywały także w wielu innych krajach, m.in. w Austrii i Grecji - wyjaśnia "The Economist"

>>> "Nigdy nie chciałem być premierem gejem"

Krwiodawstwo w Danii. Geje i biseksualiści będą mogli oddać krew, ale pod pewnym warunkiem

Pierwszy raz o zmianie prawa dotyczącego krwiodawstwa w Danii zaczęto mówić w 2018 roku. Temat ten podniosła ówczesna minister zdrowia Ellen Trane Norby. Duński parlament od kilku lat jest zgodny co do tego, że przepisy z lat 80. są archaiczne i dyskryminujące. Obecny minister zdrowia Magnus Heunicke ocenił, że zmiana prawa w tym zakresie to "pozytywna inicjatywa" - pisze "CPH Post Online".

Homoseksualni i biseksualni mężczyźni będą mogli oddawać krew od marca 2020 roku. Jest jednak jeden warunek - krwiodawcami będą mogły zostać osoby, które nie odbywały stosunków seksualnych w ciągu ostatnich czterech miesięcy. W przyszłości czteromiesięczny okres kwarantanny również ma zostać zniesiony. Stowarzyszenie dawców krwi w Danii poparło propozycję rządu. Zmianie prawa przyklaskują także organizacje działające na rzecz osób chorych na AIDS.

Duński resort zdrowia może zmienić przepisy dotyczące krwiodawstwa samodzielnie, bez poparcia parlamentu. 

