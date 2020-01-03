Atak USA na Iran. Prezydent Hassan Rouhani: "Wielki naród zemści się za tę ohydną zbrodnię"

byann 14 minut temu Oceniono 1 raz 1

Odwet będzie jak w Lockerbie. Generał za generała.

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6222677/How-world-sold-monstrous-lie-Lockerbie.html

But in September 1989, the evidence of Iranian guilt seemed so clear that the US Defense Intelligence Agency issued a public statement saying: ‘The bombing of the Pan Am flight was conceived, authorised and financed by Ali-Akbar Mohtashamipur, Iran’s former interior minister. The execution of the operation was contracted to Ahmad Jibril, leader of the PFLP-GC.’



They agreed a price for the attack: £7.7million

INDEED, the fate of the passengers and crew of Flight 103 was sealed not in Libya but five months earlier in Tehran after the shooting down of an Iran Air Airbus A300 by the American warship USS Vincennes on July 3, 1988.



The Vincennes, sailing illegally in Iranian waters, inexplicably mistook the passenger jet for a hostile fighter, despite the fact it was climbing in Iranian airspace and its transponder clearly identified it as a civilian aircraft. All 290 people on board were killed.