Atak USA na Iran. Prezydent Hassan Rouhani: "Wielki naród zemści się za tę ohydną zbrodnię"

Prezydent Iranu Hassan Rouhani zapowiedział, że jego kraj zemści się na Stanach Zjednoczonych za zabicie generała Kassema Sulejmaniego, dowódcy irańskich wojsk specjalnych. Generał zginął w ataku przeptowadzonym przez wojska USA w regionie lotniska w Bagdadzie, w stolicy Iraku.
Na swoim koncie na Twitterze prezydent Iranu napisał: - "Flaga generała Sulejmaniego, w obronie integralności terytorialnej kraju oraz walki z terroryzmem i ekstremizmem, zostanie podniesiona, a opór wobec ekscesów USA będzie kontynuowany. Wielki naród Iranu zemści się za tę ohydną zbrodnię".

Jak podaje NDTV.com Hassan Rouhani jest pewien, że do Iranu dołączą także inne "wolne narody regionu". - Nie ma wątpliwości, że wielki naród Iranu i inne kraje regionu, zemszczą się za tę makabryczną zbrodnię ze strony przestępczej Ameryki - powiedział prezydent Iranu odnosząc się do sojuszników tego kraju na Bliskim Wschodzie. - Męczeństwo Sulejmaniego, zabitego przez agresora i zbrodniczą Amerykę, zasmuciło narody Iranu i wszystkich krajów regionu - kontynuował.

- Jego śmierć podwoiła determinację narodu irańskiego i innych krajów, aby przeciwstawić się znęcaniu się Ameryki oraz stanięcia w obronie wartości islamskich. Ten nikczemny i tchórzliwy czyn to kolejny znak desperacji i słabości Ameryki - powiedział dalej prezydent Iranu.

Dziś wojsko Stanów Zjednoczonych przeprowadziło atak w rejonie lotniska w Bagdadzie. W jego wyniku zginęli dowódca irańskich wojsk specjalnych generał Kassem Sulejmani, dowódca irackiej milicji Kataib Hezbollah: Abu Mahdim al-Muhandisem oraz pięć innych osób. W komunikacie Pentagonu napisano, że atak miał na celu udaremnić kolejne zamachy strony irańskiej na cele USA. Według ministerstwa obrony USA Sulejmani przygotowywał plany ataków na dyplomatów i wojskowych w Iranie.

Komentarze (25)
  • gapcio2010

    Oceniono 6 razy 4

    Wszyscy będziemy w niebezpieczenstwie przez nieodpowiedzialne dzialania najwiekszego od lat prymitywa i idioty w USA, którego podobni idioci, wybrali na prezydenta.

  • ttako

    Oceniono 4 razy 2

    Czyli teraz USA może zabijać kogo chce i gdzie chce? Mord państwowy? Tak fajnie nawet Stalin nie miał- on udawał, że morderstwa to nie jego sprawka... Trump zabija oficjalnie. Chyba, ze USA sa w stanie wojny z Iranem, tylko o tym nie wiedziałem?

  • cadima1946

    Oceniono 8 razy 2

    Męczeństwo Sulejmaniego, zabitego przez agresora i zbrodniczą Amerykę, zasmuciło narody Iranu i wszystkich krajów regionu - kontynuował.
    Tu przesadzil zdrowo :)

  • byann

    Oceniono 1 raz 1

    Odwet będzie jak w Lockerbie. Generał za generała.
    dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6222677/How-world-sold-monstrous-lie-Lockerbie.html
    But in September 1989, the evidence of Iranian guilt seemed so clear that the US Defense Intelligence Agency issued a public statement saying: ‘The bombing of the Pan Am flight was conceived, authorised and financed by Ali-Akbar Mohtashamipur, Iran’s former interior minister. The execution of the operation was contracted to Ahmad Jibril, leader of the PFLP-GC.’

    They agreed a price for the attack: £7.7million
    INDEED, the fate of the passengers and crew of Flight 103 was sealed not in Libya but five months earlier in Tehran after the shooting down of an Iran Air Airbus A300 by the American warship USS Vincennes on July 3, 1988.

    The Vincennes, sailing illegally in Iranian waters, inexplicably mistook the passenger jet for a hostile fighter, despite the fact it was climbing in Iranian airspace and its transponder clearly identified it as a civilian aircraft. All 290 people on board were killed.

  • pritchard

    Oceniono 5 razy 1

    Faj.fus jeden, lepiej by powiedział, po co go tam wysłał. Cwane gapy

  • oloros11

    0

    US doprowadzi do rzeczy jeszcze niedawno niewyobrażalnej tz zjednoczenia Iraku z Iranem - obraz swiata w tym regionie runie i w tym Arabia saudyjska
    debil który powinien być natychniast usunięty - doprowadzi dla reelekcji do cierpień milionow niewinnych ludi

  • fitt

    Oceniono 2 razy 0

    Już go Trump wyruhal i co będzie dalej ...

