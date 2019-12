Wybuch wulkanu w Nowej Zelandii. Potwierdzono śmierć 5 osób. Policja: Ta liczba może wzrosnąć

student_zebrak 5 godzin temu Oceniono 3 razy -1

Wsrod ofiar sa obywatele Australii, sa znane nazwiska i twarze.

3 of the 5 dead are believed to be Australians.

24 Australians were on White Island yesterday – 13 are in hospital, 11 still missing.

47 people were on the island at the time of the eruption.

31 people are being treated at 7 hospitals, with many in burns units throughout the country

The Australians involved in the incident are aged between 17-72.