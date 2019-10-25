USA. Pożary nawiedziły stan Kalifornia. 50 tysięcy osób musiało uciekać z domów

-
"Ponadto, jak informują lokalne media, ponad milion osób zostało bez prądu" - nie zostało bez prądu, tylko prąd im został odłączony. Jak tam solarki działają i wiatraczki i te inne wasze "grinpicowe" rozwiązania klimatyczne? :D
news.bloombergenvironment.com/environment-and-energy/californians-learning-that-solar-panels-dont-work-in-blackouts
Za Forbes 18 listopad 2018:
„When deadly fires were burning last August, Mike Marcucci, the assistant chief of CAL FIRE, California’s main firefighting agency, noted in an interview with the CBS affiliate in San Francisco that, “It’s a daunting task that we’re working with some of our cooperators (i.e. federal and local authorities) to make sure we can get some of those trees out of the way to not add to some of the fuel.” CAL FIRE experts expanded on the problem by blaming decades of policy that discouraged controlled burns to reduce the fuel load in the now-burning forests in the north and hillsides in the south, creating tinderbox conditions.”
Seems it never rains in Southern California...
śpiewał Albert Hammond.. i wyśpiewał :O/