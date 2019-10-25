USA. Pożary nawiedziły stan Kalifornia. 50 tysięcy osób musiało uciekać z domów

W czwartek wieczorem ok. 50 tys. osób dostało nakaz ewakuacji. Powodem są pożary szalejące w stanie Kalifornia. Walczy z nimi ok. 500 strażaków, którzy, jak powiedziała rzeczniczka kalifornijskiej straży pożarnej, niemal "ścigają pożar". Akcję utrudnia wiatr.
Pożary nawiedziły Kalifornię

Fot. Christian Monterrosa / AP Photo

Według doniesień Los Angeles Times, w czwartek ogień niebezpiecznie zbliżył się do domów na obrzeżach miasteczka Santa Clarita, znajdującego się 65 km na północ od Los Angeles. Jak podała agencja AFP, tylko w małym miasteczku Geyserville i pobliskich winnicach nakaz ewakuacji otrzymało ok. 2 tys. osób. Wielu mieszkańców, którzy musieli opuścić swoje domy wyznało, że ogień tak szybko pojawił się w Geyserville, że ledwie mieli czas, aby zabrać ze sobą swoje rzeczy.

Na Twitterze senator Mike McGuire poinformował, że do akcji ugaszania pożarów wykorzystywanych jest 11 helikopterów i 4 powietrzne tankowce.

Ponadto, jak informują lokalne media, ponad milion osób zostało bez prądu, a władze stanu wprowadziły stan gotowości.

Komentarze (15)
  • 1627cd1410

    Oceniono 3 razy 3

    Seems it never rains in Southern California...
    śpiewał Albert Hammond.. i wyśpiewał :O/

  • derp973

    Oceniono 1 raz 1

    "Ponadto, jak informują lokalne media, ponad milion osób zostało bez prądu" - nie zostało bez prądu, tylko prąd im został odłączony. Jak tam solarki działają i wiatraczki i te inne wasze "grinpicowe" rozwiązania klimatyczne? :D

    news.bloombergenvironment.com/environment-and-energy/californians-learning-that-solar-panels-dont-work-in-blackouts

  • jack_flash

    0

    Za Forbes 18 listopad 2018:
    „When deadly fires were burning last August, Mike Marcucci, the assistant chief of CAL FIRE, California’s main firefighting agency, noted in an interview with the CBS affiliate in San Francisco that, “It’s a daunting task that we’re working with some of our cooperators (i.e. federal and local authorities) to make sure we can get some of those trees out of the way to not add to some of the fuel.” CAL FIRE experts expanded on the problem by blaming decades of policy that discouraged controlled burns to reduce the fuel load in the now-burning forests in the north and hillsides in the south, creating tinderbox conditions.”

  • glendale

    0

    coz Kalifornia to podworko Demokratow od dawna i dlatego jest bardzo wazne dla Kaliforniczykow, ze uscisk dloni Prezydenta Trumpa z Putinem jest dla nich zagrozeniem. Prądu mogą nie mieć spalić swój dom aby tylko Prezydent Trum nie byl prezydentem

  • iremus

    Oceniono 5 razy -1

    Pożary nawiedziły stan Kalifornia. 50 tysięcy osób musiało uciekać z domów.....
    Jest to kompromitacja dla państwa udającego największą potęgę na świecie przeznaczającego 750 mld $ na broń, armię i działania militarne na świecie .....

  • 1627cd1410

    Oceniono 3 razy -1

    i jak ta Kalifornia ma największe PKB w całych stanach??!! :Oo

  • byann

    Oceniono 8 razy -2

    Wiele pożarów w USA jest podpalanych przez strażaków. Stary problem, zwłaszcza jak się zarabia więcej kiedy jest robota.
    A wystarczy jeden taki bandyta na tysiąca normalnych.

