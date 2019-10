USA. Policjant uratował kierowcę. Krzyknął "Musimy się stąd wydostać, nadjeżdża pociąg!"

byann 10 minut temu Oceniono 1 raz -1

October 10, 2019 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 0 5 5 Five men were wounded after a driver was angered over a game of dice.[20]

October 10, 2019 Milwaukee, Wisconsin 1 3 4 A man was killed while another man and two children, ages 10 and 14, were wounded.[21]

October 10, 2019 Tampa, Florida 2 2 4 Two people were killed and two wounded at a mobile home.