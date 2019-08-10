Kim nie zwalnia tempa. Jego armia znów wystrzeliła pociski balistyczne. Przeleciały 400 kilometrów

kornel-1 28 minut temu Oceniono 1 raz 1

Zabawni jesteście. To były rakiety krótkiego zasięgu.

Wynika to nie tylko z trajektorii lotu, pułapu i zasięgu ale także z doniesień agencyjnych zachodnich.

Zwyczajnie KŁAMIECIE.

VoA: In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the western part of the country.



BBC: North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, according to South Korea's military,



NYT: "North Korea launched its third missile test in just over a week, in what President Trump described on Thursday as a test involving short-range missiles with which he had “no problem.” "



Al-Jazeera: orth Korea 'fires two short-range missiles' in latest launch