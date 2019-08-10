Kim nie zwalnia tempa. Jego armia znów wystrzeliła pociski balistyczne. Przeleciały 400 kilometrów

Korea Północna ponownie testowała pociski balistyczne. Zdaniem armii Korei Południowej wystrzelono rakiety średniego zasięgu. Testy to odpowiedź Pjongjangu na wspólne manewry wojskowe Korei Południowej i USA, które trwają obecnie na Półwyspie Koreańskim.

LEE JIN-MAN/AP

Rakiety wystrzelono nad ranem czasu lokalnego z ośrodka na południu kraju. Kolegium Połączonych Szefów Sztabów Korei Południowej podało, że rakiety osiągnęły maksymalną wysokość 48 kilometrów i po pokonaniu około 400 kilometrów zakończyły lot w Morzu Wschodnim, w Japonii nazywanym Morzem Japońskim. Południowokoreańskie siły zbrojne postawione zostały w stan
podwyższonej gotowości bojowej.
Na Półwyspie Koreańskim trwają wspólne manewry wojskowe sił Korei Południowej i Stanów Zjednoczonych. Korea Północna uznaje je za pogwałcenie porozumień międzynarodowych. USA w ubiegłym roku zobowiązały się do zawieszenia manewrów wojskowych o dużej skali na Półwyspie Koreańskim. Donald Trump poinformował, że otrzymał list od Kim Dzong Una i rozważa kolejne spotkanie z przywódcą komunistycznej Północy.

  • yaspiman

    Oceniono 4 razy 4

    tem manewry amerykanskich terrorystów i koreańczyków z południa to zwykła prowokacja.

  • qawsedrftg

    Oceniono 5 razy 3

    Bardzo dobrze. Trzeba się sprzeciwiać Usraelowi. 447?

  • justas32

    Oceniono 1 raz 1

    Czasem zazdroszczę armii Kim Dzong Una. Może naszych generałów też należało by przegłodzić ...

  • kornel-1

    Oceniono 1 raz 1

    Gazeta.pI: "Zdaniem armii Korei Południowej wystrzelono rakiety średniego zasięgu."

    Przestańcie dezinformować i ogłupiać Polaków. To były akiety krótkiego zasięgu. Mówią o tym wszystkie agencje. Na wschodzie i zachodzie.
    BBC: "North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, according to South Korea's military, the second such launch in a week"

    Gazeta.pI = dno

    Żenada.

    Cenisz dobre dziennikarstwo? - tu go nie znajdziesz.

  • kornel-1

    Oceniono 1 raz 1

    Zabawni jesteście. To były rakiety krótkiego zasięgu.
    Wynika to nie tylko z trajektorii lotu, pułapu i zasięgu ale także z doniesień agencyjnych zachodnich.
    Zwyczajnie KŁAMIECIE.
    VoA: In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the western part of the country.

    BBC: North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, according to South Korea's military,

    NYT: "North Korea launched its third missile test in just over a week, in what President Trump described on Thursday as a test involving short-range missiles with which he had “no problem.” "

    Al-Jazeera: orth Korea 'fires two short-range missiles' in latest launch

  • antropoid

    Oceniono 1 raz 1

    Rodzinka Kimów jak zwykle nie daje zginąć amerykańskiemu przemysłowi zbrojeniowemu.

    SUPERUKŁAD :)

  • e50504

    Oceniono 1 raz 1

    Nie rozumiem Koreańczyków z południa. Jak można chcieć rozwiązać jakikolwiek konflikt i stawiać na USA. Przecież to jest kompletnie bez sensu

  • poochojek

    0

