Kim nie zwalnia tempa. Jego armia znów wystrzeliła pociski balistyczne. Przeleciały 400 kilometrów

Gazeta.pI: "Zdaniem armii Korei Południowej wystrzelono rakiety średniego zasięgu."
Przestańcie dezinformować i ogłupiać Polaków. To były akiety krótkiego zasięgu. Mówią o tym wszystkie agencje. Na wschodzie i zachodzie.
BBC: "North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, according to South Korea's military, the second such launch in a week"
Gazeta.pI = dno
Żenada.
Cenisz dobre dziennikarstwo? - tu go nie znajdziesz.
Zabawni jesteście. To były rakiety krótkiego zasięgu.
Wynika to nie tylko z trajektorii lotu, pułapu i zasięgu ale także z doniesień agencyjnych zachodnich.
Zwyczajnie KŁAMIECIE.
VoA: In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the western part of the country.
BBC: North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, according to South Korea's military,
NYT: "North Korea launched its third missile test in just over a week, in what President Trump described on Thursday as a test involving short-range missiles with which he had “no problem.” "
Al-Jazeera: orth Korea 'fires two short-range missiles' in latest launch
tem manewry amerykanskich terrorystów i koreańczyków z południa to zwykła prowokacja.