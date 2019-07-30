200 reniferów padło z głodu na wyspach. Naukowcy winią zmiany klimatu

Renifery z archipelagu Svalbard w Arktyce spotkał okrutny los. Ponad 200 ciał tych zwierząt znaleźli tego lata naukowcy z Norweskiego Instytutu Polanego. Ich zdaniem śmierci reniferów winny jest kryzys klimatyczny.
Renifery na Svalbard zagrożone przez zmiany klimatu

Frode Ramone / Wikimedia (CC BY 2.0)

Populacja reniferów na wyspach Svalbard jest od 40 lat stale monitorowana przez norweskich naukowców. W ubiegłym roku urodziło się wiele młodych. Kiedy Norwegowie przystąpili do kolejnego liczenia, dokonali makabrycznego odkrycia. Znaleźli ponad 200 ciał. 

 

Jak zginęły renifery? Naukowcy tłumaczą, że to przez kryzys klimatyczny, który dotyka Arktykę i jej faunę. Zmiany klimatu to nie tylko ocieplenie, lecz także różnorakie anomalie pogodowe i ekstremalne zjawiska. W tym przypadku kłopoty sprawić miały nadzwyczaj obfite deszcze, jakie nawiedziły region Svalbard w zimie. Woda następnie zamarzała i renifery nie były w stanie wykopać pokarmu spod lodu - podał Norweski Instytut Polany. Zwierzęta po prostu pomarły z głodu. 

Zmiany klimatu sprawiły, że znacznie więcej pada. Deszcz, który spada na śnieg, zmienia się w lodową warstwę. Zwierzęta mają złe warunki do wypasu

- tłumaczyła Ashild Onvik Pedersen z Noweskiego Instytutu Polarnego, cytowana przez "The Guardian". 

Według Onvik Pedersen tylko raz, w latach 2007-2008, odnotowano podobną liczbę padłych reniferów. Obecnie ich populacja zamieszkująca Svalbard wynosi 22 tys. 

 

Na archipelagu Svalbard znajduje się słynny bank, który gromadzi nasiona roślin z całego świata i został zaprojektowany tak, by przetrwać ewentualną katastrofę: 

Norwegia. 200 reniferów padło z głodu na wyspach. Naukowcy winią zmiany klimatu
  • za_miske_ryzu

    Oceniono 13 razy 3

    To wszystko wina lewackiej ideologii. Gdyby norwescy myśliwi odstrzelili renifery (tak jak zalecają polscy ministrowie środowiska w stosunku do dzikich zwierząt żyjących w Polsce) to nie tylko nie pozwoliliby im paść z głodu, ale jeszcze nakarmili by ich mięsem setki norweskich dzieci.

  • jack_flash

    Oceniono 1 raz 1

    Aprops „climate change”.
    A young female fox, just shy of her first birthday, stunned scientists by covering an unbelievable distance during a short, four-month trek. The animal, also known as a coastal or blue fox, traveled more than 2,700 miles from Spitsbergen, the largest island of the Svalbard Archipelago of Norway, to Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, Canada. The journey is among the longest dispersal events ever recorded for the species.
    Researchers from the Norwegian Polar Institute first fitted the fox with a tracking collar in 2017 and released her into nature as part of a larger and ongoing study about the spatial ecology of arctic foxes, according to a report led by researchers Eva Fuglei and Arnaud Tarroux.
    For months the fox stayed along the coastline of western Spitsbergen. Toward the end of March 2018, she took off, changing course several times when she met open water.
    After finding ice-covered sea for the first time, the fox left Spitsbergen. Having traveled for 21 days and about 939 miles, she arrived in Greenland on April 16, 2018.

  • xynat

    Oceniono 7 razy 1

    Koszmar. Renifery padają jak muchy. I jak teraz Mikołaj dojedzie do dzieci z prezentami?
    A tak na poważnie to można sobie opowiadać o klimacie ale bez skutku. Bo póki takie głąby jak trump tego nie zrozumieją póty zatruwanie planety będzie szło pełna parą.

  • radqq

    Oceniono 5 razy 1

    Czytam te komentarze i dochodzę do wniosku, że jesteśmy skazani na zagładę i słusznie. No jakim trzeba być deklem, żeby nie zrozumieć, że zamiast - jak zwykle śniegu - spadł marznący deszcz?

  • gadolinn

    Oceniono 2 razy 0

    slabe osobniki padly, silne zyja - odwieczne prawo natury

  • ochujek

    Oceniono 3 razy -1

    Dziadek Mróz (Moroz), wytruł Mikołajowi trzodę. Wina Putina.

  • dziadekjam

    Oceniono 10 razy -2

    "Jak zginęły renifery? Naukowcy tłumaczą, że to przez kryzys klimatyczny, który dotyka Arktykę i jej faunę. Woda po nadzwyczaj obfitych deszczach, jakie nawiedziły region Svalbard w zimie, zamarzała i renifery nie były w stanie wykopać pokarmu spod lodu - podał Norweski Instytut Polany. Zwierzęta po prostu pomarły z głodu. "
    ================================
    Czyli było zbyt zimno, bo jakby było ciepło, to by lodu nie było..:-)

  • race444

    Oceniono 11 razy -3

    200 reniferow padlo z glodu. Pytanie ile ludzi zmarlo juz w tym roku z glodu a ilu z przezarcia bo nie jest to zadna tajemnica, ze rocznie umiera na swiecie wiecej ludzi z przezarcia a nizeli z glodu .... eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee i co kopary opadly

