Jak żołnierze byli w okrążeniu i było to wydarzeniem tamtych dni, Poroszenko przez telefon otwierał kolejną firmę na BVI. Wiadomo o tym z Panama papers.

Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko, set up a secret offshore company in the British Virgin Islands at a time when his troops were being wiped out in a bloody battle with Russian troops and pro-Moscow rebels.

The registration coincided with one of the most notorious fights in the war in Ukraine, between the Ukrainian army and Kremlin-supplied insurgents. On 20 August 2014, government troops found themselves surrounded in the eastern city of Ilovaisk. As many as 1,000 soldiers were killed as they tried to retreat under rebel and Russian fire. Several hundred more were wounded or captured.