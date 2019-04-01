Jedna z najbogatszych Rosjanek zginęła w katastrofie samolotu. Była właścicielką linii lotniczych

5

Natalia Filewa, jedna z najbogatszych Rosjanek, zginęła w katastrofie lotniczej prywatnego samolotu

Valery Titievsky / AP

Natalia Filewa, współwłaścicielka rosyjskich linii lotniczych S7 i jedna z najbogatszych Rosjanek, zginęła w katastrofie prywatnego samolotu na południowym zachodzie Niemiec.

Prywatny samolot, którym leciała Natalia Filewa, rozbił się w niedzielę podczas lądowania na lotnisku Engelsbach w pobliżu Frankfurtu - informuje Reuters

Samolot wystartował z Cannes we Francji. Według rzecznika niemieckiej policji zaraz po zderzeniu stanął w płomieniach. Oprócz pilota podróżowały nim dwie osoby. Rosyjskie media twierdzą, że razem z Natalią Filewą w samolocie znajdował się jej ojciec, nie zostało to jednak potwierdzone przez linie lotnicze ani niemiecką policję. 

Na razie nie wiadomo, co było przyczyną katastrofy

Natalia Filewa była jedną z najbogatszych kobiet w Rosji. Jej majątek szacowano na 600 mln dolarów.  55-latka była współwłaścicielką linii lotniczych S7, drugim co do wielkości przewoźniku w Rosji po Aerofłocie. 

Komentarze (22)
  • oko2009

    Rosjanie plują na tę Europę, usiłują szkodzić ale sami tylko u nas siedzą. Tutaj kształcą dzieci. W Europie też pokupowali domy. Dlaczego jeśli Rosja jest według nich takim wspaniałym krajem.

  • fakduck

    Za mało opłacała się swojej ojczyźnie?

  • zeva78

    Znalam ja osobiscie. Przemila kobieta, nigdy nie obnosila sie z majatkiem. Wyrazy wspolczucia dla rodziny.

  • leming_13

    Niczym żona dzwigowego Kota z Alternatyw 4

  • student_zebrak

    Kobieta napchana pieniedzmi, a latala jakas awionetka do skladania. Ciekawszy jest los samego producenta i wlasciciela.
    Engineering LLC, a Russian company, purchased Epic in March 2012 and announced plans to type certify the Epic LT, something the original owners had started but never completed. As part of this plan the company entered into negotiations with Cessna in December 2012 to buy the former Columbia Aircraft plant that Cessna owns in Bend. The company indicated that it expects to hire 40-80 new employees in 2013 as part of the certification effort and to expand kit production.
    Wlasciciel zrobil kilka przekretow i ujrzal sad okregowy...

