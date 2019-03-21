Pokrywa lodowa na Mount Evereście topnieje. Służby muszą znosić odsłonięte ciała himalaistów

3

Tzw. Zielone Buty to ciało himalaisty, który najprawdopodobniej zginął podczas wyprawy na Mount Everest w 1996 r. Zielone Buty stanowią punkt orientacyjny dla innych wspinaczy

Maxwelljo40/Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0

Blisko 300 himalaistów zginęło podczas wypraw na Mount Everest od pierwszej próby zdobycia szczytu. Z powodu globalnego ocieplenia śnieg i lód topnieją, ujawniając kolejne ciała. Chińskie służby rozpoczęły już znoszenie zwłok. To trudna i bardzo kosztowna operacja.

Jak informuje BBC, na Mount Everest wspięło się już 4,8 tys. osób. Ok. 300 z himalaistów zginęło podczas wyprawy. Ich ciała pozostały w lodzie i śniegu. Od kilku lat jednak, z powodu coraz wyższej temperatury, pokrywa topnieje, odsłaniając zwłoki wspinaczy.

Wraz z początkiem wiosennego sezonu wspinaczkowego, chińskie służby zaczęły znosić w dół zwłoki z północnej części góry. - Z powodu globalnego ocieplenia pokrywa lodowca i lodowce szybko się topią i ciała, które przez lata były pogrzebane, teraz zostają odsłonięte - mówi BBC Ang Tshering, były szef Nepalskiego Związku Wspinaczkowego. - Sprowadziliśmy zwłoki niektórych wspinaczy, którzy zginęli w ostatnich latach, ale te starsze teraz się odsłaniają - dodaje.

Lód na Mount Everest topnieje, odsłaniając ciała himalaistów

Jeden z rządowych urzędników oddelegowany do pracy na Mount Everest przyznał, że sam w ostatnich latach brał udział w 10 akcjach znoszenia ciał w różnych częściach góry. - Teraz pojawia się ich więcej i więcej - przyznaje. 

Przedstawiciele Nepalskiego Stowarzyszenia Operatorów Ekspedycji (EOAN) informują, że usuwali liny pozostawione w obozach na Mount Everest i Lhotse, ale sprowadzanie z gór ciał jest trudniejsze. Wymaga działania ze strony nepalskich agencji rządowych. Najwięcej ciał odkrywanych jest na powierzchni lodowca Khumbu, który himalaiści muszą przekroczyć w drodze na Mount Everest. 

Znoszenie zwłok jest bardzo trudne m.in. z tego powodu, że zamarznięte mogą ważyć nawet 150 kg. Jak podaje BBC koszt sprowadzenia ciał z obozów położonych w wyższych partiach gór przez profesjonalną ekipę może wynieść od 40 do 80 tys. dolarów.

    Topnienie lodowców na całej Ziemi - najbardziej namacalny i mierzalny efekt globalnego ocieplenia.

    Wedlug prognozy Mountain Forecast temperatura na wierzcholku przez najblizszy tydzien -36 do -39. Wysokosc temp ponizej zera 3500 m. (A to przeciez wiosna).
    GW ustalcie zeznania - zamarzniete ciala sie odslaniaja, bo obecnie opady sniegu sa mniejsze. Wmawiano, ze w najblizszym czasie monsuny zatopia Indie i Nepal, wiec powinno byc wiecej sniegu.
    A tutaj informacja o co na prawde chodzi:
    "A third fewer climbers will be allowed to attempt Everest from the north this year as China plans a major clean up of the world's highest peak.
    The total number of climbers allowed to try to conquer the mountain from the north will be limited to fewer than 300 and the climbing season will be restricted to the spring, state media reported.
    The clean up will also include the recovery of bodies of climbers who have died on the upper reaches of the 29,035ft mountain.
    The popularity of the mountain as a once-in-a-lifetime challenge attracts growing numbers of climbers, but there are concerns they are turning it into a high-altitude tip.
    Mountaineers complain the slopes are now strewn with discarded oxygen bottles and rubbish.
    China has set up stations to sort, recycle and break down waste from the mountain, which includes cans, plastic bags, stove equipment, tents and oxygen tanks.
    Parts of Everest are in China and Nepal and thousands flock to the mountain each spring and autumn when climbing conditions are at their best."

    Zwiastun Apokalipsy. Jest jeszcze czas, by się opamiętać. Na przykład przestać okradać własnego brata ...

    kazdy artykuł trzeba wykożystać do szerzenia bzdur o globalnym ociepleniu?

    Niech koledzy wspinacze ich znoszą...

    Globalne lewactwo, tak jak hitlerowski faszyzm, chce rządzić światem; faszyzm straszył kataklizmem żydowskim, globalne lewactwo starszy kataklizmem żywiołowym a histerycy popadają w panikę.

    A wszystkie niedźwiedzie polarne wymarły już 10 lat temu, wedle zapowiedzi ekologicznych geniuszy.

    " Z powodu globalnego ocieplenia" ... hola hola, co za bzdury!

