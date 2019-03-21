Pokrywa lodowa na Mount Evereście topnieje. Służby muszą znosić odsłonięte ciała himalaistów

jack_flash 20 minut temu Oceniono 2 razy 2

Wedlug prognozy Mountain Forecast temperatura na wierzcholku przez najblizszy tydzien -36 do -39. Wysokosc temp ponizej zera 3500 m. (A to przeciez wiosna).

GW ustalcie zeznania - zamarzniete ciala sie odslaniaja, bo obecnie opady sniegu sa mniejsze. Wmawiano, ze w najblizszym czasie monsuny zatopia Indie i Nepal, wiec powinno byc wiecej sniegu.

A tutaj informacja o co na prawde chodzi:

"A third fewer climbers will be allowed to attempt Everest from the north this year as China plans a major clean up of the world's highest peak.

The total number of climbers allowed to try to conquer the mountain from the north will be limited to fewer than 300 and the climbing season will be restricted to the spring, state media reported.

The clean up will also include the recovery of bodies of climbers who have died on the upper reaches of the 29,035ft mountain.

The popularity of the mountain as a once-in-a-lifetime challenge attracts growing numbers of climbers, but there are concerns they are turning it into a high-altitude tip.

Mountaineers complain the slopes are now strewn with discarded oxygen bottles and rubbish.

China has set up stations to sort, recycle and break down waste from the mountain, which includes cans, plastic bags, stove equipment, tents and oxygen tanks.

Parts of Everest are in China and Nepal and thousands flock to the mountain each spring and autumn when climbing conditions are at their best."