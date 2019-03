Katastrofa samolotu w Etiopii. Pilot był bardzo doświadczony, miał wylatane ponad 8 tys. godzin

jack_flash 23 minuty temu Oceniono 6 razy 4

Komentarz pilota, jednej z dużych, zachodnich linii lotniczych:

„As a pilot, I’m loath to prejudge these accidents based on reporting but if i were on the investigation team i would first look at the MCAS system added to the 737 MAXX to compensate for hanging bigger fans (high bypass jet engines) on those low wings as they had to mount them way further forward and up from the original design. The “unstable vertical speed “ comment replicated the symptoms experienced by the Lion Air crash of their 737 Maxx - the system commanded down trim every 15 seconds which forces the nose down and makes pulling the stick back harder. In a low altitude environment, with high workload and lots of other distractions, this can be overlooked until it is very hard to recover from. I’ll let the investigation team discover the true results but my thoughts are with the families of all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. ”