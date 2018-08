Dramatyczne nagranie po trzęsieniu ziemi. Ludzie tratują się, byle tylko wydostać się z wyspy

poeta noblista to przewidział:



I was sitting home alone one night in L.A.

Watching old Cronkite on the seven o'clock news

It seems there was an earthquake that

Left nothing but a Panama hat

And a pair of old Greek shoes

Didn't seem like much was happening

So I turned it off and went to grab another beer

Seems like every time you turn around

There's another hard-luck story that you're gonna hear

And there's really nothing anyone can say

And I never did plan to go anyway

To Black Diamond Bay