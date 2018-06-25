Wyprosiła rzeczniczkę Trumpa z restauracji. Prezydent USA reaguje: "Wyczyśćcie okna"

DANIEL LIN/AP

Rzeczniczka Białego Domu Sarah Huckabee Sanders w weekend została wyproszona z restauracji "The Red Hen" w stanie Wirginia. Bo właścicielce lokalu nie odpowiada polityka Donalda Trumpa.

Do wydarzenia doszło w weekend w stanie Wirginia. Rzeczniczka Białego Domu Sarah Huckabee Sanders wraz z rodziną i znajomymi wybrała się do restauracji The Red Hen w Lexington. Pracownica Donalda Trumpa nie została jednak obsłużona, a wręcz wyproszona z lokalu przez właścicielkę, Stephanie Wilkinson.

USA: Rzeczniczka Białego Domu wyproszona z restauracji

Kobieta wytłumaczyła, że sprzeciwia się polityce prezydenta Donalda Trumpa, w tym decyzji o odmowie przyjmowania do wojska osób transpłciowych. Sarah Huckabee Sanders opuściła restaurację, a dzień później potwierdziła zdarzenie na Twitterze. „Jej postępowanie więcej mówi o niej niż o mnie” - napisała o właścicielce The Red Hen.

Do sprawy odniósł się też Donald Trump. Amerykański prezydent skrytykował restaurację na Twitterze.

Restauracja The Red Hen powinna skupić się raczej na wyczyszczeniu brudnych baldachimów (są zawieszone na elewacji budynku- red.), drzwi i okien, które bardzo potrzebują malarza, niż na odmowie obsłużenia tak znakomitej osoby jak Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Zawsze miałem zasadę, że jeśli restauracja jest brudna na zewnątrz, to znaczy, że jest też brudna w środku

- napisał Trump.

Po incydencie zwolennicy prezydenta Trumpa zaczęli wzywać do bojkotu lokalu i wstawiali niskie oceny na stronach z recenzjami restauracji.

Część Amerykanów wzięła w obronę właścicielkę The Red Hen. Wytknęli oni prezydentowi USA i jego zwolennikom, że w przeszłości bronili cukiernika, który powołując się na klauzulę sumienia, odmówił przygotowania tortu na ślub pary gejów

Dzieci odebrane rodzicom płaczą i krzyczą. Amerykański strażnik kpi: Ale tu mamy orkiestrę

Wyprosiła rzeczniczkę Trumpa z restauracji. Prezydent USA reaguje: "Wyczyśćcie okna"
  • naz_niepoprawna

    Oceniono 14 razy 12

    Trump ma za dużo czasu, bo się pierdołami zajmuje. Niech weźmie przykład z Adriana. Ten rozpatruje tylko istotne kwestie.

  • sir.fred

    Oceniono 6 razy 4

    I ona chciała jeść w takiej brudnej restauracji? Znaczy, że sama jest brudasem? Logika Trumpa...

  • radgalez

    Oceniono 3 razy 3

    Star 100.7 was doing one of their “is anyone listening who” bits this morning. The first one was, ever have a celebrity pull the “Do you know who I am” routine.A lady called in and said that when she was visiting her cattle rancher Uncle in Billings, MT a few years ago, they went to dinner at a restaurant that does not take reservations. The wait was about 45 minutes. Lots of other rancher types and spouses already waiting. In comes Ted Turner and Jane Fonda. They want a table. The hostess says they’ll have to wait about 45 minutes.

    Jane asks if she knows who she is. “Yes, but you’ll still have to wait 45 minutes.”

    “Is the manager in?” she says.

    The manager comes out, “May I help you?”

    “Do you know who I am?”, ask both Jane and Ted.

    “Yes, but these folks have all been waiting already and I can’t put you in ahead of them.”

    Then Ted asks to speak to the owner. The owner comes out. Jane again asks “Do you know who I am?”

    The owner says “Yes, I do. Do you know who I am? I am the owner of this restaurant — and a Vietnam veteran. No only will you not get a table ahead of all my friends and neighbors here, you also will not be eating in my restaurant tonight or any other night. Good bye.”

  • ar.co

    Oceniono 17 razy 3

    Jak paniusię wyprosili, to nagle okazało się, że w restauracji brudno? Ciekawe... Dopóki ta paniusia tam nie wlazła, to było czysto...

  • def11

    Oceniono 4 razy 2

    Podobnie panie Trump można by rzec, że jak ktoś jest szpetny wewnątrz, to najlepszy makeup nie da rady na zewnątrz :)

  • earthboundmisfit

    Oceniono 6 razy 2

    "Zawsze miałem zasadę, że jeśli restauracja jest brudna na zewnątrz, to znaczy, że jest też brudna w środku"

    Pełna zgoda, panie Trump. Ja też mam zasadę, że jeśli ktoś, tak jak pan, jest skulsonsynem na zewnątrz, to jest i skulsonsynem w środku.

  • zdziwiony6

    Oceniono 12 razy 2

    Widzę soporo komentarzy popierających decuzję właścicielki restauracji. Chyba sobie nie zdajecie sprawy z tego, że to precedens, który może prowadzić do różnych form dyskryminacji.

  • kruk1210

    Oceniono 6 razy 2

    Jako zwolennik wolnego rynku (więc może wg niektórych jako prawak) mówię: właścicielka lokalu miała pełne prawo tak zrobić. Mówiąc "prawo" mam na myśli potocznie rozumiany zdrowy rozsądek a nie tysiące paragrafów, które są znane tylko prawnikom o wąskich specjalizacjach.

    To jest mój lokal, klienci są moimi gośćmi, niektórych gości albo się nie wpuszcza albo się ich grzecznie wyprasza. Na wolnym rynku usług kulinarnych klient znajdzie sobie inną restaurację albo założy swoją (albo będzie stołował się w domu).

    MAGA!

