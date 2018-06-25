Wyprosiła rzeczniczkę Trumpa z restauracji. Prezydent USA reaguje: "Wyczyśćcie okna"

radgalez pół godziny temu Oceniono 3 razy 3

Star 100.7 was doing one of their “is anyone listening who” bits this morning. The first one was, ever have a celebrity pull the “Do you know who I am” routine.A lady called in and said that when she was visiting her cattle rancher Uncle in Billings, MT a few years ago, they went to dinner at a restaurant that does not take reservations. The wait was about 45 minutes. Lots of other rancher types and spouses already waiting. In comes Ted Turner and Jane Fonda. They want a table. The hostess says they’ll have to wait about 45 minutes.



Jane asks if she knows who she is. “Yes, but you’ll still have to wait 45 minutes.”



“Is the manager in?” she says.



The manager comes out, “May I help you?”



“Do you know who I am?”, ask both Jane and Ted.



“Yes, but these folks have all been waiting already and I can’t put you in ahead of them.”



Then Ted asks to speak to the owner. The owner comes out. Jane again asks “Do you know who I am?”



The owner says “Yes, I do. Do you know who I am? I am the owner of this restaurant — and a Vietnam veteran. No only will you not get a table ahead of all my friends and neighbors here, you also will not be eating in my restaurant tonight or any other night. Good bye.”