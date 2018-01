Badania Trumpa "wypadły doskonałe". Dziennikarka: Tego nie napisał lekarz prezydenta

niko8472 20 minut temu 0

Zaczyna mnie irytowac powolywanie sie na diagnoze osobistego lekarza trumpka:



"In a brief statement, Jackson said: "The President's physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well. The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.""



edition.cnn.com/2018/01/12/politics/donald-trump-medical-exam/index.html



Osobisty lekarz trumpka podaje dalej co wojskowi lekarze powiedzieli!!!



Wazne:



"After a week of questions about Trump's mental fitness spurred by a damaging new book, the White House said the doctor's exam would not include any psychiatric tests. Previous presidential physicals also mostly excluded mental acuity readings, at least any that were disclosed to the public."



jw



Wniosek: swir rzedu dwoch macior ale po schodach na drugie pietro wejdzie.